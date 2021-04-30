Arts & Entertainment

Will Narberth's Louis Knight get the final spot in American Idol's Top 10?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- American Idol is back this week, as viewers wait to hear the final makeup of this season's Top 10.

Two weeks ago, America voted in the comeback show, giving one of last season's contestants a second chance.

Among them was Narberth's own Louis Knight.

Knight, once again, sang an original song.

Unlike last season, which ended virtually with contestants performing from their bedrooms and porches, this time he got the full Idol treatment.

He took to the legendary stage with the Idol band backing him.

"I can't even express how that felt," Knight says. "It was the most amazing feeling ever to be able to do that with the band learning my music. It was unbelievable."

Knight says he's incredibly grateful for Philly's support.

"It was honestly a dream to go out there," he said. "I really feel like I left it all out there on the stage. It felt like I was supposed to be in that moment."

We find out this Sunday whether he nabbed that final spot.

The top 10 will choose from the Walt Disney songbook.

Actor John Stamos joins in the magic and fun as the contestants' celebrity mentor.
