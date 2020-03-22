American Idol halts production, but Hollywood Week continues for Narberth singer Louis Knight

American Idol is back this Sunday and the remaining contestants will be singing duets.
The show is halting production going forward, but there are still a few weeks of episodes already in the pipeline.
Two local contestants made it through to the next round in Hollywood. That includes 19-year-old singer/songwriter Louis Knight from Narberth.
Knight says he can't wait for America to see what happens with his duet. He can't tell us who he performs with, only describing it as "crazy."
Louis is back in Narberth after the show sent all of the contestants and crew members home for safety reasons related to the coronavirus.
"They made the call to send everyone home for social distancing and self isolation to get everyone back to their families, but we still have a lot of shows for you to see," Knight says.
He says, of course, they are all anxious to get back to the show, but they are putting health and family first.
Wilmington's Margie Mays also made it through to this round of duets.
Watch them both on American Idol this Sunday night at 8 p.m. right here on 6abc.
