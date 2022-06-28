Old City's Amina Restaurant and Lounge offers Southern cuisine with an African twist

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amina Restaurant and Lounge offers Southern cuisine with a twist -- elevated dishes, and many with African spices.Business partners Felicia Wilson and chef Darryl Harmon designed a menu with items like cheesesteak beignets, braised oxtails, Nigerian hot chicken, and 'peri-peri wings - seasoned with the African chili spice of the same name.The name 'Amina' comes from a warrior princess from Nigeria in the 16th century and is also the name of owner Felicia Wilson's second daughter.Decor includes two hand-painted murals of women warriors, and the walls are lined with artifacts from Africa.104 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106267-324-3745