Pets & Animals

Dogs terrorizing Little Egg Harbor Township community were not vaccinated for rabies

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators in New Jersey now say three dogs that went on a rampage through a Little Egg Harbor Township neighborhood were not vaccinated for rabies.

Video of the attack shows a man holding off the three dogs in the Mystic Islands section Monday afternoon.

Before they were caught, police say they bit six people. Police say four people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after the attack, and one woman's arm was bitten down to the bone.

RELATED: Police release video of dogs 'terrorizing' Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey community
EMBED More News Videos

Police seized a trio of dogs Monday afternoon after surveillance video shows them going on a rampage through a Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey neighborhood.



"The people were terrorized. They didn't do anything at all to provoke these animals," said Little Egg Harbor Township Police Chief Richard Buzby.

On Friday, police said the dogs were not vaccinated and they believe there may be other victims of the attacks.

Anyone who was attacked by the dogs should seek medical attention immediately.

Police say the dogs belong to Esau Morales, 26, and say these dogs have attacked before.

In fact they were seized in December after police say they bit a woman, but they were returned to Morales after investigators say he misled to a municipal court judge, saying two of the dogs belonged to someone else.

Police say the dogs are in custody at the Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter, and will not be returned to Morales.

Police say Morales faces the following violations from animal control: One count of dog declared potentially dangerous, three counts of dogs at large, and three counts of failure to obtain a dog license.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsatlantic countydogsrabiesdog attack
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News