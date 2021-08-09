be kind

Be Kind: NJ animal rescue aviation team helps paralyzed dog find forever home

"We felt that if she wasn't going to give up, neither were we," the animal rescue member said of the dog's determination.
By Nicole Borocci
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ nonprofit helps paralyzed dog find forever home

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Code3 Animal Rescue Aviation Team of Hamilton, New Jersey recently helped a paralyzed dog get from Mississippi to her new home in New Jersey.

The husky, now named Memphis, was shot and left for dead on the side of a Mississippi road.

She was paralyzed and laid for three days in the sweltering heat, with drivers stopping to leave her food and water.

A local rescue team finally brought Memphis to a veterinarian for help.

A husky rescue group contacted Mark House and the Code3 team.

Code3 Animal Rescue Aviation Team helps shelters and rescues coordinate air and ground transports for animals in need and help them find forever homes many miles away.

Volunteer pilots donate their time and their personal planes to help these animals.

Memphis made the 12-hour trip to the Garden State with stops along the way.

"She was a determined little husky," said House. "It was her determination and her will to survive that we fed off. We felt that if she wasn't going to give up, neither were we. We were going to make this happen."

Memphis is healthy again and living a great life with her new owners in New Jersey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew jerseyanimal rescuefeel goodbe kind
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
8th grader from South Jersey builds prosthetic arm for friend
Fmr. agent from Delco who helped thwart intruder starts K9 nonprofit
Be Kind: 8-year-old auctions hog to raise money for sick friend
Be Kind: 2 young NJ girls write to senior citizens
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News