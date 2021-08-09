Be Kind: NJ animal rescue aviation team helps paralyzed dog find forever home

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Code3 Animal Rescue Aviation Team of Hamilton, New Jersey recently helped a paralyzed dog get from Mississippi to her new home in New Jersey.The husky, now named Memphis, was shot and left for dead on the side of a Mississippi road.She was paralyzed and laid for three days in the sweltering heat, with drivers stopping to leave her food and water.A local rescue team finally brought Memphis to a veterinarian for help.A husky rescue group contacted Mark House and the Code3 team.Code3 Animal Rescue Aviation Team helps shelters and rescues coordinate air and ground transports for animals in need and help them find forever homes many miles away.Volunteer pilots donate their time and their personal planes to help these animals.Memphis made the 12-hour trip to the Garden State with stops along the way."She was a determined little husky," said House. "It was her determination and her will to survive that we fed off. We felt that if she wasn't going to give up, neither were we. We were going to make this happen."Memphis is healthy again and living a great life with her new owners in New Jersey.