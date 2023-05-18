Anirudh Kilambi adds diversity and analytics to Phillies' Front Office

At only 29, the Phillies Assistant GM has already been to two World Series. His current goal is to deliver a title to Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ani Kilambi calls the ballpark his office.

The Philadelphia Phillies Assistant General Manager has been to two World Series and he is just 29 years old.

His love for baseball started as a kid. But he quickly realized that if he wanted a career in the sport, it would be behind the scenes, not on the field.

Ani grew up as analytics became an essential part of sports.

He took an internship with the Tampa Bay Rays and never looked back.

He joined the Rays' front office and was part of the team that reached the 2020 World Series.

When he joined the Phillies as Assistant G.M., the team made a run to the World Series in 2022.

He works to track players in the farm system and throughout the vast baseball landscape, including international and opposing teams.

His mission is singular; to bring a World Series title to Philadelphia.

