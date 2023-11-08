WATCH LIVE

FDR Park unveils North America's largest swing set

ByTimothy Walton WPVI logo
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 5:26PM
The Anna C. Verna playground at FDR Park opened on October 21 with the largest swing set in North America.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- South Philadelphia is now home to North America's largest swing set.

The Anna C. Verna playground at FDR Park opened on October 21.

The two-acre space is state-of-the-art with climbing structures, treehouses, slides and adventure paths.

The centerpiece is the circular swing set that is the size of the infield at Citizen's Bank Park.

There are five different kinds of swings for kids of all ages.

The playground is part of a bigger project reinventing FDR Park and the first phase of the $250-million project.

FDR Park | Facebook | Instagram

1500 Pattison Avenue & South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

