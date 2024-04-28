Woman celebrates her 101st birthday in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Sunday marked a joyous occasion as Anne Foley celebrated her 101st birthday in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.
Anne's family hosted a dinner in her honor to mark her special day.
Born in 1923, Anne has two children, nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
She says she keeps busy by playing bingo, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and running a senior citizen group with Our Mother of Good Counsel Church.
Action News asked Anne the big question: What's her secret to longevity?
She says it's to drink a Manhattan before dinner every night.
From all of us at Action News, happy birthday, Anne!