1 injured in shooting in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Northeast Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was on the scene at the intersection of Alcott and Sylvester streets around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

A woman, believed to be connected to the incident, later showed up at the hospital.

Police say she is expected to be okay.

So far, no arrests have been made.