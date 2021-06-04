Another officer released from hospital after Wilmington, Delaware shooting

BREAKING UPDATE: Wilmington PD releases name and pic of shooting suspect 31-year-old Bernard Goodwyn of Smyrna. He allegedly shot three officers, then turned the gun on himself. pic.twitter.com/lyrOXf4Ork — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) June 3, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10737854" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman exited a building that has been the center of an hourslong standoff after 3 Wilmington police officers were shot.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A second police officer who was shot on Wednesday night in Wilmington, Delaware has been released from the hospital.In a statement released Friday, Chief Robert Tracy said a third officer remains hospitalized in stable condition."We are glad to see our three wounded officers continue to make progress in their recovery," he said. "We are thankful for the outpouring of support that these officers and our agency and community have received in the wake of this tragic assault on public safety and our City as a whole."The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of North Market Street.Officers were called to the scene for a domestic violence incident. As they entered the building, police say 31-year-old Bernard Goodwyn began shooting, wounding the three officers.A standoff between police and Goodwyn ensued, and for 12 hours police say they tried to negotiate Goodwyn's surrender.On Thursday morning, officers entered the room in which Goodwyn was located and found him dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say his gun was recovered at the scene.Police rescued several women and a child during the standoff.Tracy said this incident remains under investigation.