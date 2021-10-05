deadly shooting

Nursing assistant fatally shot by coworker at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man,' father says

Anrae James, 43, leaves behind a wife and three children, his father told Action News.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Nursing assistant shot at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man:' Father

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The father of Anrae James says he was extremely proud of the man his son had become.

"He was an asset to society, raising up a good family," William James told Action News.

Sources say James, a 43-year-old certified nursing assistant at Jefferson University Hospital, was shot and killed by his coworker, 55-year-old Stacey Hayes early Monday morning.

Police say the suspect drove a U-Haul to the hospital and walked inside wearing blue scrubs.

Shockwaves rippled throughout the hospital after news spread of a shooter inside the building.

"A lot of people didn't know what was going on," said Shae Spicer, a registered nurse at Jefferson. "A lot of people on that side of the building on the higher floors could hear gunshots so they immediately went into action and hid."

RELATED: Sources identify suspected gunman who killed Jefferson Hospital coworker, injured 2 Philly officers
EMBED More News Videos

Action News is learning new details about the nursing assistant who was gunned down inside a Philadelphia hospital and the person who shot him.



Surveillance video reportedly shows Hayes walk up behind James and open fire while he was seated at his work station, according to sources. Hayes then allegedly kept firing as Anrae tried to run away.

Hayes, who police say was armed with multiple weapons and equipped with body armor, then fled the hospital in the U-Haul. He later shot and wounded two officers before being wounded himself by police returning fire.



William James says Anrae is survived by his wife and children, two girls and a boy.

"(He) participated in sports with his 11-year-old son, took his daughter back and forth to work and had two jobs. He was a good man. And for him to go out like that from someone like that is heartbreaking," William James said.

EMBED More News Videos

"My son a good man he had two jobs," said William James. "(He) participated in sports with his 11-year-old son, took his daughter back and forth to work and had two jobs. He was a good man."



But he's also confused about how someone could get weapons inside of the hospital. The suspect was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition but is expected to survive.

"How did he get in there with a gun?" asked William James. "I just hope (Hayes) lives so I can see him cause I just want to see what kind of individual this is."

A spokesperson for Jefferson Hospital said in a statement, "Our hearts are broken as we stand together to remember our colleague and recognize his teammates who tried to save him and protect other patients in the area."

The hospital said it would conduct a thorough review of safety protocols after the incident.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provides update on the homicide at Jefferson University Hospital and the ensuing police-involved shooting.



Spicer said she hopes this is a wake-up call for the hospital to improve security measures.

"It's definitely a concern for all of us that someone could walk in with a weapon like that or multiple weapons and can do that to one of our own staff," she said.

Along with his job at Jefferson Hospital, Anrae also worked as a barber for many years at Custom Cutz in the city's Ogontz section.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newsdeadly shootingfatal shootingjefferson university hospitalofficer involved shootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Nursing assistant shot at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man:' Father
2 dead following rash of weekend shootings in Trenton
Shooting leaves one dead outside of a South Philly Wawa
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Philly lounge
TOP STORIES
Philly hospital shooting: What we know about suspected gunman
Brian Laundrie's sister pleads for him to surrender to police
Suspicious death investigation in Bucks County
J&J seeks US clearance for COVID vaccine booster shots
Powerball ticket worth $699.8 million sold in California
Suspects in Pat's Steaks brawl to have preliminary hearing
Powerful Philadelphia union boss, council member go on trial
Show More
AccuWeather: Humid And Cloudy
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
'This one hit home': Security expert gives hospital shooting insight
Child COVID infection, hospitalization rates fall 1st time in weeks
Del. NAACP wants police chief to step down after controversial arrest
More TOP STORIES News