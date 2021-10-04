Manhunt underway for gunman who shot person inside Philadelphia hospital, police say

Photos from outside Jefferson University Hospital shooting scene in Philadelphia show SWAT on site.

Situation is not tense at the hospital because @PhillyPolice believe suspect fled in a box truck (UHaul) #BREAKING @6abc pic.twitter.com/CB2glPW2IW — Matt Simansky (@ActionNewsMatt) October 4, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A manhunt is underway for a suspect who shot a person inside Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia early Monday morning, according to police.It happened around 12:12 a.m. inside the hospital located on the 100 block of S. 11th Street in Center City.Police say a man wearing blue scrubs, a mask and a black backpack shot a person on the 9th floor of the hospital.The victim is currently listed in critical condition. Investigators have not provided any further information on the victim.Police tell Action News that the shooting suspect fled the hospital in a U-Haul. The gunman was last seen heading towards I-95.It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to call Philadelphia police.