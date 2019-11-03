Anxiety medication reportedly found in child's Halloween bag, Newtown Township police say

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are asking parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after prescription anxiety medication was reportedly found in a child's candy haul.Police believe the child got the medication while trick-or-treating in the County Bend development in Newtown Township.The medication was inside a plastic baggie, not in a candy wrapper, said police.This is the only known incident of its kind, but Newtown Township Police are warning parents out of an abundance of caution.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at calling 215-598-7121.