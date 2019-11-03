Anxiety medication reportedly found in child's Halloween bag, Newtown Township police say

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are asking parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after prescription anxiety medication was reportedly found in a child's candy haul.

Police believe the child got the medication while trick-or-treating in the County Bend development in Newtown Township.



The medication was inside a plastic baggie, not in a candy wrapper, said police.

This is the only known incident of its kind, but Newtown Township Police are warning parents out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at calling 215-598-7121.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countyhalloween
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SEPTA passengers stranded for hours due to overhead wire issue
Man gets probation for crash that killed 5 in NJ family
Off-duty Philly officer opens fire after teens with gun make threat: Police
Philly police investigating attempted luring incident involving young girl
Mom tells son she ate all his Halloween candy, his reaction is adorable
11-year-old child accidentally overdoses on heroin in Delaware
Show More
Get paid $3,300 to be given the flu
Fast facts about daylight saving time
Amazon's Alexa may have answer to alleged murder mystery
Man dressed as mummy attacked by 11-year-old with table leg
Bud Light guy Jeff Adams parties on World Series parade float
More TOP STORIES News