Teen starts nonprofit so every child has a Halloween costume

By
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Many remember the devastation caused by Hurricane Sandy during the year 2012. It especially touched the homes and hearts of East Coast residents.

Ten-year-old Stephanie Masapollo of New Jersey didn't understand how this affected families until Halloween was postponed.

With the help of her parents, she turned her initial disappointment into a mission to help those in need.

She founded a nonprofit called "Costumes for Kids," which collects Halloween costume donations to make sure no child is left out of the fun on October 31.

The first year, they gathered about $1,000 worth of costumes.

Now a senior at Washington Township High School, Stephanie's idea is still going strong. She helped organize costumes to donate to students at J.W. Lilley Elementary School so they could participate in their Trunk-or-Treat activity.

Donations come from local families and businesses such as Kadar Orthodontics.

Anyone interested in contributing to Stephanie's mission can reach out to costumesforkidsnj@gmail.com.

