Halloween candy found in child's bag in Middle Township, New Jersey tests positive for heroin

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Suspected heroin found in a child's bag of Halloween candy in South Jersey has tested positive for the drug, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities say the heroin was found in a child's bag at a Trunk or Treat event in Rio Grande, New Jersey on Friday.



The mother who said she found the substance did not want to be identified but told Action News she knew something wasn't right when she found a plastic baggie with a paper in it.

"I looked at it twice and I said, 'Wait, this is not candy,'" she said.

According to the prosecutor's office, this was one isolated incident but the laboratory analysis indicated the substance inside the bag tested positive for heroin.



Officers are now asking anyone who may know more about this incident, or if something suspicious is found in Halloween candy, to call the Middle Township Police Department.

Authorities are also reminding parents to be vigilant while trick-or-treating with their children.
