Woman dies in 3-alarm apartment fire in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman has died after a fire broke out in an Allentown apartment building early Saturday morning.Allentown Firefighters battled heavy smoke on the 800 block of Walnut street just before 6 a.m.According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the 40-year-old woman was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, where she succumbed to her injuries.The cause and manner of death are still pending further investigation.The Allentown Fire Department and the Allentown Fire Marshal are also investigating.