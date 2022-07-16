fatal fire

Woman dies in 3-alarm apartment fire in Allentown

A 40-year-old woman was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, where she succumbed to her injuries.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman dies in 3-alarm apartment fire in Allentown Saturday morning

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman has died after a fire broke out in an Allentown apartment building early Saturday morning.

Allentown Firefighters battled heavy smoke on the 800 block of Walnut street just before 6 a.m.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the 40-year-old woman was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The cause and manner of death are still pending further investigation.

The Allentown Fire Department and the Allentown Fire Marshal are also investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
allentownfatal fireallentownfiredeadly fireapartment fire
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL FIRE
Officials identify woman killed in 2-alarm fire in Jenkintown, Pa.
Building owner charged in fire that led to firefighter's death
1 dead, dozen displaced after Germantown house fire
Funeral plans announced for Philly firefighter killed in collapse
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Scattered Showers And Storms This Weekend
Police investigating homicide in Fairmount Park.
Del. teacher accused of raping 15-year-old student
Police: Suspect in 3 random killings a potential serial killer
Ivana Trump's cause of death released by medical examiner
Victim in 40-year-old NJ cold case identified; suspect charged
988 suicide prevention lifeline launches Saturday | What to know
Show More
Step back in time at this historic Pennsylvania drive-in theatre
14-year-old in custody for shooting at SEPTA station in Center City
Camden County Police Department names first-ever Latina deputy chief
Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds
Ocean Casino Resort reopens sportsbook, new rooms and Serendipity
More TOP STORIES News