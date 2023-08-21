Have you ever wanted to own your own fire truck? Residents in the Lehigh Valley will soon get the chance to do so.

Want to own your a fire truck? Lehigh Valley fire department selling tanker in unique way

PALMERTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Have you ever wanted to own your own fire truck? Residents in the Lehigh Valley will soon get the chance to do so.

The Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Department in Palmerton, Carbon County is getting rid of one of their pumpers in a very unique way.

"You can use it in many different ways...service contractor men can you use it to put their tools on, start your own business," said Gerard Alfano, with the Aquashicola Fire Department

It could be used as a beer on tap truck, a food truck or for driveway sweeping.

The 1989 KME Renegade Pumper has 23,000 miles and the department says it's in good condition.

"It's going to be sold with 200 raffle tickets, at $100 dollars a ticket to raise funds for the fire department," said Fire Chief William George.

That money will help offset the cost of the new truck, which had unexpected increases from the time it was ordered until the time it was arrives at the end of the week.

Aquashicola fire house is a small department made up of solely volunteers, serving rural Carbon County just north of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

While the raffle is meant to bring the community together, it's also about public safety.

"We're hoping people will want to support the fire company, so they know how much effort it takes to run a fire company," said engineer, Chris Jahelka.

If you could like to purchase a raffle ticket, CLICK HERE.

The raffle is scheduled for October 23rd.