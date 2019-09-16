Archdiocese of Philadelphia: Priest unsuitable for ministry after sexual assault allegation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has found a priest unsuitable for ministry after receiving an allegation he sexually abused a minor more than 45 years ago.

Reverend Christopher Lucas, 63, had not been ordained and was not a member of the priestly formation when the abus ewas reported to have occurred in the early 1970s.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says they learned of the allegation in the fall of 2018 and immediately contacted authorities.

Police never brought charges against Reverend Lucas.

Officials say Father Lucas was himself a minor when the alleged incident occurred.
