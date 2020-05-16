Ardmore, Pa business owner makes adjustments while awaiting to reopen amid COVID-19

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Shops and restaurants still under lock down are anxiously awaiting the green light to reopen. But while they wait, business owners are busy making adjustments and preparing for customers.From floor to ceiling partitions to the plexiglass at the register, Bernie's Hair Studio in Ardmore, Pa. may be shuttered, but it's ready to serve customers whenever Governor Wolf opens Montgomery County."As soon as we get the green light we can open up our doors and we're all set up, we'll just take your temperature, put your mask on," said Bernadette Maurone, Owner of Bernie's hair studio.Maurone says the newly outfitted space, is equipped to keep staff and a limited amount of customers at a time six feet apart. While everyone required to wear masks."We took the waiting area away, so that we don't have a bunch of people sitting there," said a salon employee.Businesses are eager to re-open, and local governments are eager to help them."We peaked, we plateaued and haven't had any new cases," said Pennsburg Mayor Vicki Lightcap. Which was a sticking point for Lightcap to reopen Pennsburg.Lightcap says a council meeting at the end of the month is scheduled to decide just that.When asked "Pennsburg would reopen without the Governor?" Lightcap said, "Yes, I don't think he's taking into consideration specific areas in his Commonwealth that hit his guidelines and numbers."Caitlin Wedge, Restaurant Director of Stove and Co. Restaurant group said, "We see other counties in pa, not even just other states opening up and we want to get work."Businesses like Bercy's who are doing take out and cocktails to go are waiting to see what a reopening will look like for them."We're taking as many steps as we can to make sure the restaurant is good for the health inspection, everyone is safe and clean, but without specific guidelines, it's hard for us to get started."