DA: 70-year-old-mother used 16-inch cane blade to kill man after altercation with son

Renee DiPietro has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man who was trying to confront her son.

Renee DiPietro turned herself in to Lower Merion police after an arrest warrant was issued Monday.

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 70-year-old Philadelphia woman has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man who was allegedly trying to confront her son.

Renee DiPietro turned herself in to Lower Merion police after an arrest warrant was issued Monday.

Officials say her son sucker-punched a friend of 31-year-old Michael Sides at an Ardmore pub back on June 10.

After the initial altercation, DiPietro's son reportedly called her crying.

"After understanding his location in Ardmore, Renee took a baseball bat and her walking cane as she and he husband drove to their son's location in their Nissan Versa sedan," according to a criminal complaint.

DiPietro told police when she and her husband went to pick their son up, the victim tried to prevent him from getting into their car, resulting in an altercation.

Investigators say that's when DiPietro stabbed Sides twice with a 16-inch blade hidden in a walking cane.

Sides was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The family then drove away and didn't call 911, according to authorities.

Officials say DiPietro claimed she was defending her son.