Former Temple fraternity president sentenced to prison in sex assault case

Pictured: Ari Goldstein

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The former president of a Temple University fraternity has been sentenced to 3-to-seven years in state prison for the attempted sexual assault of a female student in his bedroom during a frat house party.

Ari Goldstein, 23, will also have to register as a sex offender under the sentence imposed Wednesday.

READ MORE: Jury returns split verdict in sex assault trial of former Temple University frat president Ari Goldstein
EMBED More News Videos

A jury returned a split verdict on Tuesday in the sex assault trial of a former Temple University fraternity president.



Goldstein was convicted in February of attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempted sexual assault and indecent assault of a woman who was a freshman at the north Philadelphia university in February 2018. But jurors also acquitted the Wrightstown resident of sexual assault and indecent assault of another woman in the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house in November 2017.

Defense attorney Perry de Marco Sr. had argued at trial that the encounters were consensual and one of the women had engaged in a "sustained" sexual relationship with his client.

Temple suspended the fraternity in April 2018 after at least three women alleged sexual assaults.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiasex assaulttemple university
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Murphy to quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Obama holding drive-in rally for Biden in Philly today
Man charged in murder of acquaintance in Willingboro
Eagles fans star in new documentary about Super Bowl season
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
Family mourns shooting deaths of young Trenton brothers
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
Show More
Christmas Village returning to Philly with safety protocols
OxyContin maker to plead to 3 criminal charges
AccuWeather: Hitting the repeat button. Fog to some sun next two days.
Somehow, 'division is up for grabs' for battered Eagles
Shooting in Wawa parking lot leaves man critical
More TOP STORIES News