Jury returns split verdict in sex assault trial of former Temple University frat president Ari Goldstein

By
PHILADELPHIA -- The former president of a Temple University fraternity has been convicted in an attempted sexual assault case but acquitted of sex assault charges in another case.

Jurors convicted 23-year-old Ari Goldstein of attempted sexual assault and indecent assault of a woman who was a freshman at the north Philadelphia university in February 2018.

But jurors acquitted the Wrightstown resident of sexual assault and indecent assault of a woman in the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house in November 2017.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours Friday and resumed deliberations Tuesday morning. Goldstein, who did not visibly react to the split verdict, was taken into custody pending a sentencing hearing in May.

Defense attorney Perry de Marco Sr. argued that the encounters were consensual and one of the women had engaged in a "sustained" sexual relationship with his client.

Assistant District Attorney Zachary Wynkoop argued that the two women were "unwavering" in their accounts over the last two years.

Temple suspended the fraternity in April 2018 after at least three women alleged sexual assaults.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiasex assaulttemple university
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News