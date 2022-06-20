feel good

Delaware girl who gave speech on kindness wins national contest

"With a small act of kindness, we can create a huge tsunami that will make the world better," Aryana said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Delaware girl who gave speech on kindness wins national contest

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Congratulations are in order for an 8-year-old from Wilmington, Delaware.

Ariyana Kurpad finished in first place in the National Kindness Speech Contest for kids ages 5 to 8 years old

Action News featured Ariyana's two-minute speech on kindness in our "Be Kind" segment last week.

"You're never too young to be kind, and kindness comes from the heart. You never need permission to be kind," Aryana said in her video.



"With a small act of kindness, we can create a huge tsunami that will make the world better," Aryana said.

Ariyana was more than 1,000 votes ahead of her nearest competitor.

Her mother, Sarina Pasricha, credits the large lead to our Action News viewers who saw her story and logged on to vote.

The ambitious 8-year-old is already planning some service projects funded by her $500 in prize money.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywilmingtoncontestsacts of kindnesscommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Devoted dads design job opportunities for adults with special needs
Philly woman's bake sale helping kids impacted by gun violence
Basketball player helps save life of referee who collapsed
Beloved bus driver receives tearful farewell celebration
TOP STORIES
Attorney from the Philippines killed in Philly while in Uber with mom
South Jersey wildfire forces evacuations, road closures
ATF joins investigation into collapse that killed Philly firefighter
Juneteenth parade returns to West Philadelphia
Woman walking on Philly trail finds shooting victim's body
Deputies shared that Bob Saget died before family notified: report
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events
Show More
Cosby civil trial jury must start deliberations over
Police officer, multiple others shot in popular DC bar area
Devoted dads design job opportunities for adults with special needs
Director Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case: Reports
AccuWeather: Another Beauty
More TOP STORIES News