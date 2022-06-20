Delaware girl who gave speech on kindness wins national contest

Ariyana Kurpad finished in first place in the National Kindness Speech Contest for kids ages 5 to 8 years old
Action News featured Ariyana's two-minute speech on kindness in our "Be Kind" segment last week.
"You're never too young to be kind, and kindness comes from the heart. You never need permission to be kind," Aryana said in her video.
"With a small act of kindness, we can create a huge tsunami that will make the world better," Aryana said.
Ariyana was more than 1,000 votes ahead of her nearest competitor.
Her mother, Sarina Pasricha, credits the large lead to our Action News viewers who saw her story and logged on to vote.
The ambitious 8-year-old is already planning some service projects funded by her $500 in prize money.