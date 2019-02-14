Armed man robs Delaware County nail salon

GLENOLDEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have released a photo of an armed man who held up a Delaware County nail salon.

Authorities say the suspect walked into Fashion Nails salon on the unit block of MacDade Boulevard in Glenolden around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2 carrying a handgun.

Investigators say the man forced customers and employees into the back room and then stole an unknown amount of money.

They believe he drove off in a gold or tan sedan, possibly a Toyota.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Eric Gensemer of the Glenolden Police Department at 610-583-1312.

