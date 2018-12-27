Armed suspects rob Dollar General on Christmas Eve

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who held up a Dollar General in Port Richmond on Christmas Eve.

Police say two masked men walked into the store on the 2400 block of Aramingo Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Monday and demanded cash.

They say one suspect threatened the cashier with a gun, while the second suspect stood guard at the front door.

It's unclear how much money was taken.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call police.

