Arrest appears to take violent turn in New Castle County

There are plenty of unanswered questions after an arrest took a violent turn in New Castle County, Delaware.

A video recorded by a witness shows an officer punching a 16-year-old while trying to restrain him.

A woman named Diane said her grandson, Roger Brown, Jr., is the 16-year-old being punched by officers in the family's driveway.

"He was panicking," she said. "He didn't do anything to warrant getting punched in the face like this."

Roger's friend recorded the encounter that's now gone viral.

It is not immediately clear what triggered the incident on the video.

Family members said it was a noise complaint.

New Castle County police said their officers were responding to a quality of life call Friday evening and arrested the suspect they believed to be behind the incident.

The department said it is aware of the video and they are conducting a complete review of the incident.

