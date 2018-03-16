Arrest made for indecent exposure at Newark, Del. supermarket

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
A 21-year-old Delaware man is accused of exposing himself to a 65-year-old employee at a market.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the ACME in the College Square Shopping Center off of Liberty Avenue.

Authorities said a 65-year-old female employee reported that she was in the freezer section when a male walked up to her with his pants around his thighs and his genitals exposed.

Newark police said in a release that released surveillance photos from the March 11 incident led Delaware State Police to recognize the man as 21-year-old Tayvon Davis-Jacobs, whom they had encountered during prior investigations in February and March.



Davis-Jacobs was arrested at his home on March 15.

He's charged with one count of second-degree indecent exposure. He's out on $500 unsecured bond. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsindecent exposure
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News