Arrest made in fatal Warrington hit-and-run

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Warrington Township, Bucks County.
The suspect is identified as Arturo Guzman-Jimenez. Police say they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Guzman-Jimenez.
Breaking: Arturo Guzman-Jimenez arrested for hit and run in Warrington last evening. pic.twitter.com/nmGm53RDiG— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) November 14, 2018
The fatal hit-and-run happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Easton Road between Kelly and Bristol roads.
Police said a pedestrian was struck by a white SUV that was traveling northbound on Route 611.
Warrington police located the striking vehicle later in the night in Plumstead Township.
Arturo Guzman-Jimenez was behind the wheel of this Kia when hit pedestrian in Warrington. Police say strong odor of alcohol was coming from him. pic.twitter.com/sjm9VhJwnF— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) November 14, 2018
The victim's identity has not been released.
