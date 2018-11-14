Arrest made in fatal Warrington hit-and-run

Breaking: Arturo Guzman-Jimenez arrested for hit and run in Warrington last evening. pic.twitter.com/nmGm53RDiG — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) November 14, 2018

Arturo Guzman-Jimenez was behind the wheel of this Kia when hit pedestrian in Warrington. Police say strong odor of alcohol was coming from him.

Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Warrington Township, Bucks County.The suspect is identified as Arturo Guzman-Jimenez. Police say they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Guzman-Jimenez.The fatal hit-and-run happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Easton Road between Kelly and Bristol roads.Police said a pedestrian was struck by a white SUV that was traveling northbound on Route 611.Warrington police located the striking vehicle later in the night in Plumstead Township.The victim's identity has not been released.------