Arrest made in fatal Warrington hit-and-run

Deadly hit-and-run in Warrington Twp., Pa.

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Warrington Township, Bucks County.

The suspect is identified as Arturo Guzman-Jimenez. Police say they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Guzman-Jimenez.



The fatal hit-and-run happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Easton Road between Kelly and Bristol roads.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a white SUV that was traveling northbound on Route 611.

Warrington police located the striking vehicle later in the night in Plumstead Township.



Warrington police located the striking vehicle later in the night in Plumstead Township.



The victim's identity has not been released.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a white SUV


