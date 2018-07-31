Arrest made in murder of woman shot while driving

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have made an arrest in the February murder of a woman who was shot while driving.

Detectives said Timothy Barnes, 33, of the 1500 block of West Nedro Street is responsible for killing 23-year-old Tyisha Timmons.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video of the chaotic scene in the moments immediately following the Broad Street shooting and subsequent crash on February 21, 2018, submitted by an Action News viewer.


Timmons was driving a van on the 5700 block of North Broad Street in Logan when she was shot and killed. She crashed the van into a building injuring the 5 passengers inside, which included her twin sister and three children.

Police did not identify a motive for the murder.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmurderarrest
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 wounded in Allentown shooting
Suspect arrested in robbery and assault of Delco librarian
Exclusive: Mother of Rittenhouse murder victim speaks
Penn State frat member gets house arrest over pledge death
Delco man charged in attempted rape of 82-year-old woman
DA: High-profile cases in Lehigh Valley may be gang-related
Man shot dead in Southwest Philadelphia
Phillies acquire All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from Rays
Show More
Car crashes into house after police chase in Delaware Co.
AccuWeather: More Humid Wednesday, Scattered Downpours and Thunderstorms
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Priest hospitalized after savage attack inside Delaware church
New Castle Co. landlord facing strict penalties over properties
More News