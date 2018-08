Arrest made in murder of woman shot while driving

EMBED >More News Videos Raw video of the chaotic scene in the moments immediately following the Broad Street shooting and subsequent crash on February 21, 2018, submitted by an Action News viewer.

Philadelphia police have made an arrest in the February murder of a woman who was shot while driving.Detectives said Timothy Barnes, 33, of the 1500 block of West Nedro Street is responsible for killing 23-year-old Tyisha Timmons.Timmons was driving a van on the 5700 block of North Broad Street in Logan when she was shot and killed. She crashed the van into a building injuring the 5 passengers inside , which included her twin sister and three children.Police did not identify a motive for the murder.------