Arrest made in Pitman, New Jersey homicide

Police have arrested a 33-year-old Salem County man and charged him with murdering a woman he recently moved in with.The Gloucester County Prosecutor's office says Daniel Brennan was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of 31-year-old Leeann Foltrauer on Wednesday.Pitman police say they found the body of Foltrauer inside a Boulevard Avenue residence while conducting a well-being check.Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 300 block of Boulevard Avenue.An autopsy concluded that Foltrauer's death was caused by multiple blunt force injuries to the head.Brennan is now facing a number of charges, including credit card theft and murder.Authorities have not yet revealed a motive or what his relationship was with the victim.------