Arrest made in Pitman, New Jersey homicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Arrest made in Pitman, New Jersey homicide. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 20, 2018. (WPVI)

PITMAN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police have arrested a 33-year-old Salem County man and charged him with murdering a woman he recently moved in with.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's office says Daniel Brennan was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of 31-year-old Leeann Foltrauer on Wednesday.

Pitman police say they found the body of Foltrauer inside a Boulevard Avenue residence while conducting a well-being check.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 300 block of Boulevard Avenue.

An autopsy concluded that Foltrauer's death was caused by multiple blunt force injuries to the head.

Brennan is now facing a number of charges, including credit card theft and murder.

Authorities have not yet revealed a motive or what his relationship was with the victim.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newshomicidemurderarrestPitman Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
9 family members among 17 dead in duck boat disaster
Lawyer of victims in deadly Philly duck boat crashes calls for shutdown
AccuWeather: Rainy Start to the Weekend
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
Video shows suspect sought for fatal hit-and-run
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Ocean City
Elderly woman a victim of home invasion, attempted sex assault
N.J. transit train derails in Trenton
Show More
New Jersey bans smoking on beaches and in parks
Deaf dog bonds with students who are hearing impaired
Fire torches junkyard in Burlington County
Cohen taped Trump discussing payment to former Playboy model: Sources
A timeline of deadly duck boat-related accidents
More News