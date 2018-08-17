Arrest warrants issued for 3 men in shooting of 2 detectives in Camden

Arrest warrants have been issued for Alexander DeJesus (left), Ammar Hall (center), and Juan Figueroa in the shooting of two detectives in Camden, New Jersey on August 7, 2018.

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities are looking for three men in connection to the shooting of two undercover detectives that took place on August 7th in Camden, New Jersey.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 19-year-old Alexander DeJesus of Philadelphia, 26-year-old Ammar Hall of Camden, and 20-year-old Juan Figueroa of Camden. All three are charged with first degree attempted murder.

Authorities believe that the men are still in the Philadelphia/Camden area, and say these individuals are considered armed and extremely dangerous.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office released surveillance video earlier this week in connection with the shooting.

In the video a man can be seen wearing a do-rag and later without his shirt on.

Rewards totaling $60,000 are now being offered as the search for the three suspects continues.

The Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $30,000 reward, while the New Jersey State PBA is offering a $20,000 reward.

In addition, Executive Director Joseph Occhipinti of the National Police Defense Foundation "Safe Cop Program" has announced the posting of a $10,000 Safe Cop Reward.



Meanwhile, both detectives shot in what authorities say was an ambush attack have been released from the hospital.

The two plainclothes Camden County detectives were sitting in their vehicle at a red light in Camden when a van pulled up, two people got out, and opened fire on the officers.

Authorities say 25 rounds were fired in a matter of seven seconds.

One of the detectives was able to return fire, but it's not clear if anyone else was shot.
EMBED More News Videos

Scene of police shooting in Camden, New Jersey on August 7, 2018.


A male detective sustained a gunshot wound to his bicep and forearm, and s female detective was shot in the hand.

A motive remains unknown.

Police are asking anyone that has information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Detective Matt McKeown at (609) 820-7192.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newssurveillance videopolice officer shotpolice shootingCamden County
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother killed in murder-suicide identified as City Council staffer
Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore
50-year-old man struck and killed on Broad Street
New area code, dialing procedure in New Jersey
Dad directs police to bodies of his pregnant wife and girls
Timeline: What happened before Colorado wife, kids went missing
Alleged Rite Aid thief resists arrest, gets into scuffles with officer
Trump cancels $92M parade, cites cost, says maybe next year
Show More
Tom Brady, Nick Foles finally connect after missed Super Bowl handshake
Driver eluding police crashes on I-95 in Bensalem
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
Man stabbed in back in Center City
More News