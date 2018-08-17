EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3907496" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Scene of police shooting in Camden, New Jersey on August 7, 2018.

Authorities are looking for three men in connection to the shooting of two undercover detectives that took place on August 7th in Camden, New Jersey.Arrest warrants have been issued for 19-year-old Alexander DeJesus of Philadelphia, 26-year-old Ammar Hall of Camden, and 20-year-old Juan Figueroa of Camden. All three are charged with first degree attempted murder.Authorities believe that the men are still in the Philadelphia/Camden area, and say these individuals are considered armed and extremely dangerous.The Camden County Prosecutor's Office released surveillance video earlier this week in connection with the shooting.In the video a man can be seen wearing a do-rag and later without his shirt on.Rewards totaling $60,000 are now being offered as the search for the three suspects continues.The Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $30,000 reward, while the New Jersey State PBA is offering a $20,000 reward.In addition, Executive Director Joseph Occhipinti of the National Police Defense Foundation "Safe Cop Program" has announced the posting of a $10,000 Safe Cop Reward.Meanwhile, both detectives shot in what authorities say was an ambush attack have been released from the hospital.The two plainclothes Camden County detectives were sitting in their vehicle at a red light in Camden when a van pulled up, two people got out, and opened fire on the officers.Authorities say 25 rounds were fired in a matter of seven seconds.One of the detectives was able to return fire, but it's not clear if anyone else was shot.A male detective sustained a gunshot wound to his bicep and forearm, and s female detective was shot in the hand.A motive remains unknown.Police are asking anyone that has information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Detective Matt McKeown at (609) 820-7192.-----