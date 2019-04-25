Arrests made in murder of body shop owner from Bucks County

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have made two arrests in the murder of a body shop owner from Bucks County.

Shabazz Sweets, 19, and Eric Smith, 25, have been charged with Murder, Criminal Conspiracy and related offenses for their involvement in the death of Michael Gleba, police announced Thursday.

Shabazz Sweets, 19, and Eric Smith, 25



On April 11, at approximately 3:17 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 4800 block of Benner Street in Wissinoming.

Upon arrival, police located Gleba, 56, from Bensalem lying on the ground just inside his auto body shop suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Officers took the victim to Frankford Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police had said two rival groups fighting over drugs fired at least 15 shots on the block.

Gleba was not involved in the shootout, but was working nearby.



Gleba was known in the Wissinoming neighborhood for his kindness. Residents said he often fixed their cars for free.

"A great guy, caring, (he would) give you the shirt off his back," said resident Paul Britton.

Tiffaney Heron said she just spoke with Gleba the day before the deadly shooting.

"We were laughing, giggling at his shop. So I said I would see him later. I feel sorry for his family," said Heron.

EMBED More News Videos

Local mechanic shot, killed by stray bullet in Philadelphia. Chopper 6 over the scene on April 11, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newscrimedeadly shootingshootoutshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News