Arrests made in murder of body shop owner from Bucks County

Shabazz Sweets, 19, and Eric Smith, 25

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have made two arrests in the murder of a body shop owner from Bucks County.Shabazz Sweets, 19, and Eric Smith, 25, have been charged with Murder, Criminal Conspiracy and related offenses for their involvement in the death of Michael Gleba, police announced Thursday.On April 11, at approximately 3:17 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 4800 block of Benner Street in Wissinoming.Upon arrival, police located Gleba, 56, from Bensalem lying on the ground just inside his auto body shop suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.Officers took the victim to Frankford Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.Police had said two rival groups fighting over drugs fired at least 15 shots on the block.Gleba was not involved in the shootout, but was working nearby.Gleba was known in the Wissinoming neighborhood for his kindness. Residents said he often fixed their cars for free."A great guy, caring, (he would) give you the shirt off his back," said resident Paul Britton.Tiffaney Heron said she just spoke with Gleba the day before the deadly shooting."We were laughing, giggling at his shop. So I said I would see him later. I feel sorry for his family," said Heron.