Founders of The Clay Studio recount how their project has molded over fifty years in Philly

This local community for clay is celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2024.

This local community for clay is celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2024.

This local community for clay is celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2024.

This local community for clay is celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2024.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Clay Studio takes a walk down memory lane as they celebrate their 50th anniversary this year.

"When the studio became nonprofit, it just...kept going. Started a school, started a gallery, and it just grew...and then this is the amazing result of a lot of hard work of a lot of wonderful people," said founder Janice Merendino.

The Clay Studio takes a walk down memory lane as they recount how it started with three out of five of the founders: Janice Merendino, Jill Bonovitz and Jennifer Martin.

"In 1974, we all found a great place, but it was too big for just the five of us," said founder Jill Bonovitz.

"We came up with the idea of The Clay Studio to take in other artists, and all work together," she continued.

Now, a new generation has molded it into a greater picture than they could have ever imagined.

"A lot like clay and the material, the organization that they started has really molded and transformed into something else," said Executive Director Jennifer Martin.

"We've grown exponentially and we're now serving 35,000 people annually," she continued.

The Clay Studio exhibits art past and present in The Jill Bonovitz Gallery.

One portion showcases a range of art from the founders over the years.

The other portion showcases art from the current era, juxtaposing differences in style through time.

For more information on The Clay Studio and their 50th Anniversary celebrations, check out their website.