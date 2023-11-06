Arthaus is luxury living in the sky with floor-to-ceiling glass windows offering jaw-dropping views in every direction.

Get an up close tour of the Arthaus' jaw-dropping views of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Arthaus is where a condominium meets a 5-star resort.

There are two full floors of amenities, including a fitness center and salon, a library, cafe, club room, dog run and spas for both pets and their people.

That's not all.

A junior Olympic-sized lap pool, kept at 84 degrees year-round, makes you feel like you're on a tropical vacation. Residents will also enjoy an enormous communal terrace with a grill and a reflecting pool. There's even a greenhouse and garden plots for those with green thumbs.

Arthaus is developer Carl Dranoff's 36th building, his 4th on the Avenue of the Arts. It is, Dranoff says, his "tallest, most expensive, and most grand building."

Prices start at $1.6 million and go up to $15 million for the 5,400-square-foot bi-level penthouse unit with an elevator to transport you between floors.

It's like a single-family house dropped atop a high rise, with a 1,200-square-foot terrace. Even the laundry room comes with stunning, panoramic views.

The three penthouse units include room-sized his-and-her closets, and there are his-and-her en suite bathrooms where you can soak in the tub while soaking in river-to-river views.

Kitchens come with subzero appliance packages, Lincoln Marble countertops and a choice of all-white custom cabinetry or a tuxedo blend of white and wood.

There's an entertainment space with a full catering kitchen that residents can reserve for special events and an onsite amenities manager to serve as a concierge.

The Loch Bar restaurant just opened on the ground floor so dinner can be just an elevator ride away. There's valet parking too and a chauffeured town car that can ferry you about town.

Arthaus | Facebook | Instagram

311-319 S Broad St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

(215) 375-7200 | mharris@dranoffproperties.com