CHAT RECAP: What is a Brain Tumor? Types, Risk Factors, Symptoms

Dr. Navid Redjal, director of Neurosurgical Oncology, will discuss and answer questions about cancerous and non-cancerous brain tumors. What types of brain tumors he sees, risk factors and symptoms.

Navid Redjal, director of Neurosurgical Oncology, is a board certified, Harvard trained neurosurgeon with extensive research and clinical background in neuro-oncology. He has been involved in significant translational brain cancer research and neuro-oncology clinical trials with research fellowships at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital.
