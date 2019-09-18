At least 1 dead in Monroe County plane crash

HAMILTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person is dead after a plane crash in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, officials tell Action News.
It happened shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday in the area of the 200 block of Neyhart Road in Hamilton Township.
The Monroe County Coroner's Office confirms one person has died.
There is no word on other injuries at this time.
