At least 5 ATMs damaged amid overnight unrest in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least five ATM machines were damaged late Monday and early Tuesday in Philadelphia, police said.

Police said officers responded to the 600 block of Wendover Street, in Philadelphia's Manayunk section, at about 11:50 p.m. Monday after an ATM exploded at Dalessandro's Steaks.

It was not clear if any cash was taken, but the machine was damaged.

Another call came in at about 1:05 a.m. in reference to an explosion in the 4200 block of Baltimore Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found an ATM had exploded in front of Royal Pizza. No one was injured.

At 2:35 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for an explosion at the Fresh Grocer in the 5600 block of Chestnut Street.

Police said when officers arrived, they found another ATM had exploded. There were no injuries reported.

The ATM explosions occurred as tensions erupted in West Philadelphia after police shot and killed a man armed with a knife.

More than 30 detained, 30 officers injured after unrest in West Philadelphia overnight following a fatatl police-involved shooting



Police said in total 30 officers have been injured and more than 30 people were arrested in connection to the unrest in the city following the shooting of Walter Wallace.
