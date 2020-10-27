30 Philadelphia police officers injured as tensions erupt in West Philly following fatal police-involved shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7374632" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police shot and killed a man on a West Philadelphia street Monday afternoon after yelling at him to drop his knife.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7376288" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Destruction is being reported in Philadelphia after police shoot and kill a man on Monday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 30 people have been detained and at least 30 police officers have been injured after tensions erupt in West Philadelphia following a fatal police-involved shooting on Monday.The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. when officers responded to a domestic call along the 6100 block of Locust Street.Authorities say officers confronted a man, identified as Walter Wallace, who was reportedly armed with a knife. Police say the man was shot multiple times by two officers after he didn't adhere to calls to drop the weapon. He was later pronounced dead."Put the knife down, put the knife down," one officer can be heard saying in a video.The names of the officers who fired the shots were not immediately disclosed. Both were wearing body cameras and were taken off street duty pending the investigation.Hours after the shooting, a group in West Philadelphia broke windows and vandalized vehicles along 52nd and Pine streets.The group is also believed to be responsible for broken windows at a number of buildings, including a police station and a Starbucks in University City.In West Philadelphia, dumpsters were set on fire as police struggled to contain the crowds late Monday night. More than a dozen officers, many with batons in hand, formed a line as they ran down 52nd Street chasing protesters away from the main thoroughfare.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the shooting video raises questions but she assured the community that a full investigation is underway."I have directed the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit to begin its investigation. I recognize that the video of the incident raises many questions. Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation. While at the scene this evening, I heard and felt the anger of the community. Everyone involved will forever be impacted. I will be leaning on what the investigation gleans to answer the many unanswered questions that exist. I also plan to join the Mayor in meeting with members of the community and members of Mr. Wallace's family to hear their concerns as soon as it can be scheduled."Police said in total 30 officers have been injured in events related to the unrest in the city.Most of the injuries are reported to be the result of being struck by projectiles, such as bricks and rocks.A 56-year-old Philadelphia Police Sergeant was struck by a pickup truck in the area of 52nd and Walnut Streets around 12:45 a.m. Officials said she sustained a broken leg and various other injuries. She has been admitted to the hospital in stable condition.The 29 other officers have been treated and released.