1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

BREAKING: Reports of 6 people shot in the 2600 block of Carroll St in Southwest Phila.



A witness on scene says he heard at least ten rounds being fired off.



One man on the scene erupting into tears moments ago.@6abc pic.twitter.com/e7JNR4uBh8 — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) July 29, 2019

BREAKING: Philadelphia Police say one man was shot in the head and pronounced on the scene. Second victim shot in the shoulder and is at the hospital. Third victim shot in the head and being worked on, a fourth shot in chest. Unknown where 5th & 6th were shot. @6abc — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) July 29, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person had died and five others are wounded after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday night.It happened around 8 p.m. along the 2600 block of Carroll Street.Police arrived on the scene to find at least six shooting victims. Police confirm one man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.Five other victims are being treated for their injuries.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.