We don't know yet the source of the fumes, or where exactly at the airport this happened.

3 flight attendants hospitalized after being exposed to fumes at Atlantic City airport

3 flight attendants hospitalized after being exposed to fumes at Atlantic City airport

3 flight attendants hospitalized after being exposed to fumes at Atlantic City airport

3 flight attendants hospitalized after being exposed to fumes at Atlantic City airport

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- We are working to learn more about an incident at Atlantic City International Airport.

New Jersey State Police say three Spirit Airlines flight attendants were taken to the hospital after being exposed to fumes.

We don't know yet the source of the fumes, or where exactly at the airport this happened.