American Beatbox Championships coming to Atlantic City, NJ

It's a four-day festival celebrating the art form and sport of beatboxing.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Calling all musicians!

Starting Friday, you can join some of the world's top music makers at the Showboat in Atlantic City for the American Beatbox Championships.

"We have open mics, we have panel discussions, we have classes," says Kaila Mullady, the first ever two-time beatbox world champion.

"If anybody is interested in learning (about) beatboxing or using your voice in a unique and interesting way, we have the best beatboxers on the planet coming to teach their skills," said Mullady.

She recalls being a young girl making all kinds of interesting noises.

"I'm sorry parents, but if you have noisy kids, bring them to our space. We will help them funnel it into great creative energy," said Mullady, who is hosting and producing this weekend's event. It's the first since 2019 due to pandemic shutdowns.

Mullady is also part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip hop improv sensation 'Freestyle Love Supreme.'

At this weekend's festival, she says we will hear sounds never before imagined and it's all live.

