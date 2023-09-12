Atlantic City Restaurant Week returns with dining deals at the beach, Oct. 1-6

Atlantic City Restaurant Week is back for its 15th year with more than 50 participating restaurants with deals for lunch and dinner.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- It is the 15th year for Atlantic City Restaurant Week, which runs October 1-6.

The event includes more than 50 restaurants with deals for lunch and dinner.

The prix fixed 2-course meal for lunch is $20.23 and the 3-course dinner costs $40.23.

Atlantic City has a range of dining options with every flavor you can imagine participating in this year's event.

Stop by the award-winning Capriccio at Resorts Casino for dining with a view of the beach.

The classic Italian restaurant was named the best casino restaurant in the country by USA Today three times.

Frank Sinatra would agree. The crooner has a table dedicated to him for his frequent visits to the restaurant.

At Angeline in the Borgata, Iron Chef Michael Symon has created a menu of his childhood favorites that will be part of the Restaurant Week dinner deal.

Explore the city's trendiest location, the Orange Loop just off the boardwalk, to experience newcomer Cardinal.

It's an American Contemporary vegetable-forward menu with indoor and outdoor dining.

Atlantic City Restaurant Week | Facebook | Instagram

Capriccio | Facebook | Instagram

1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Angeline | Facebook | Instagram

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Cardinal Restaurant | Facebook | Instagram

201 South New York Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401