Investigation into gun and drug trafficking in the Philadelphia region leads to 7 arrests

Investigation into gun and drug trafficking in the Philadelphia region leads to 7 arrests

Investigation into gun and drug trafficking in the Philadelphia region leads to 7 arrests

Investigation into gun and drug trafficking in the Philadelphia region leads to 7 arrests

Investigation into gun and drug trafficking in the Philadelphia region leads to 7 arrests

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seven people have been arrested after a gun trafficking investigation that led authorities from a gun show in Montgomery County to a home in Philadelphia.

Some of the same suspects were also involved in drug trafficking, investigators said.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele's office identified the ringleader as 42-year-old Scott Grondin, who operated out of a home in the 2300 block of N. 9th Street in Philadelphia.

Pictured: Scott Grondin

Two other suspects also lived in that home: 34-year-old Anthony Figueroa-Marko and 21-year-old Bella Kenna.

Pictured: Anthony Figueroa-Marko and Bella Kenna

The other four suspects were identified as Philadelphia residents Emanuel Torres, 32; Asad Sayed, 27; Felicia McKinnell, 28; and Norristown, Pa. resident Christopher McNelly, 26.

Pictured: Emanuel Torres, Asad Sayed (top row), Felicia McKinnell and Christopher McNelly (bottom row)

Steele's office said the investigation began in December during the Oaks Gun Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa.

That's where members of the group purchased multiple firearms while exhibiting "suspicious behavior," the D.A. said.

The ensuing investigation revealed that members of the group illegally purchased and transferred 19 guns between January 2023 and February 2024, Steele's office said.

The guns were purchased not only in Philadelphia and Montgomery County but also in Delaware and Chester counties, according to the D.A.

The buys were made on Grondin's behalf, investigators said, who was not allowed to legally purchase or own a gun. The group then allegedly destroyed the serial numbers on the firearms.

Grondin and Kenna then allegedly sold the guns to others who were not legally able to purchase guns in what is known as a "straw purchase."

People who would be unable to legally purchase a gun would include convicted felons, domestic violence misdemeanants, juveniles and mentally ill individuals, the D.A.'s office said.

Investigators on the gun trafficking case soon learned there was a separate investigation drug trafficking ring involving Grodin, McKenna and others.

That group that was allegedly involved in the sale and distribution of numerous types of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, prescription pills and marijuana.