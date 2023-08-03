Video from Chopper 6 showed the home had been reduced to rubble.

House reduced to rubble after multi-alarm fire in Atlantic County

BUENA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm house fire in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

The call came in just before 11 a.m. Thursday about a house on fire in the 300 block of Southwest Boulevard in Buena.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the home had been reduced to rubble. At about 11:55 a.m., firefighters were still working to put out flames.

Debris could also been seen around the yard.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

It was also not yet clear if anyone was injured in the blaze.