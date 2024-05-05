Fire damages two homes in Kensington

When crews arrived, a two-story row home was fully engulfed in flames.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An early morning fire damaged two homes in Kensington on Sunday.
The Fire Department was called to the 2900 block of Ruth Street just before 4:30 a.m.
Officials say it spread to a second home as well.
The fire was under control in about 40 minutes.
Both of the damaged homes appear to be vacant according to investigators.
No injuries were reported.