When crews arrived, a two-story row home was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire damages two homes in Kensington

Fire damages two homes in Kensington

Fire damages two homes in Kensington

Fire damages two homes in Kensington

Fire damages two homes in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An early morning fire damaged two homes in Kensington on Sunday.

The Fire Department was called to the 2900 block of Ruth Street just before 4:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, a two-story row home was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say it spread to a second home as well.

The fire was under control in about 40 minutes.

Both of the damaged homes appear to be vacant according to investigators.

No injuries were reported.