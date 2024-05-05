WATCH LIVE

Fire damages two homes in Kensington

When crews arrived, a two-story row home was fully engulfed in flames.

Sunday, May 5, 2024 1:29PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An early morning fire damaged two homes in Kensington on Sunday.

The Fire Department was called to the 2900 block of Ruth Street just before 4:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, a two-story row home was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say it spread to a second home as well.

The fire was under control in about 40 minutes.

Both of the damaged homes appear to be vacant according to investigators.

No injuries were reported.

