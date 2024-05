2 injured in house fire in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are in the hospital after a fire at their home in Southwest Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was at the scene in the 5600 block of Elliot Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived to flames showing on the second floor but quickly brought the flames under control.

There had been reports of people on the roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.