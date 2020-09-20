Suspects wanted for attacks on police in Philly, New Jersey and Delaware

Police in New Castle County, Delaware say they are searching for the man accused of opening fire on an officer on Saturday. Police say officers were called to North Thistle Way, in the community of Glasgow Pines, for a report of gunshots being heard in the area.
Upon arrival, officers encountered the alleged suspect and a chase ensued. At some point during the chase, police say the suspect turned to officers and fired a weapon. No officers were injured.
The suspect, 22-year-old Khairon William Edwards was able to get away. He is facing attempted murder charges.
"The apprehension of this dangerous suspect is the number one priority for our agency, and we will aggressively pursue every lead until he is in custody," said Colonel Vaughn M. Bond, Jr. of the New Castle County Police Department.
On Friday, police in Philadelphia say Jeffione Thomas, 28, and another suspect opened fire on officers in an unmarked car. Thomas was allegedly on a bike and officers asked him if he needed assistance before the gunfire started.
Three officers were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, luckily all three were not seriously injured. At least one bullet penetrated the unmarked police vehicle and hit a male officer, but the bullet was stopped by the officer's vest.
Thomas is wanted on charges of attempted murder.
Days before this attack on police, police in Camden, New Jersey say two suspects opened fire on the home of two Camden County officers while their 10-day-old infant was inside. The officers and their baby were not injured.
"It hurts, it hurts. I have 400 officers, everybody is hurt at this time and there is a lot of anxiety. I'm not going to let three people or four people like change what's going on in Camden," said Chief Wysocki.
Officers located a Honda Odyssey, which they believe the shooters were driving when they unleashed a barrage of bullets onto the home. Police are pleading with the public to come forward with any information about this vehicle.
In Arizona, one suspect has been arrested and a second is still at-large in an ambush-style shooting of troopers this week. And in Los Angeles, California, two deputies who were shot in the head in an ambush-style attack in Compton. The deputies are listed in stable condition.