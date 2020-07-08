'Black Is Beautiful' beer supports Philadelphia historic site

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a new brew on tap at Attic Brewing Company in Philadelphia's Germantown section, and its name bears a lot of significance: "Black Is Beautiful.""For us, we're located in Germantown which is a primarily black neighborhood and we're really proud of the diversity we have in our team here, the diversity that we see in our taproom and just really wanted to show our support for the black community," said manager Laura Lacy.The new "Black is Beautiful" beer was created by Weathered Souls, a black-owned brewery based in San Antonio, Texas, and is a collaborative effort with more than 700 breweries worldwide with more than 40 breweries here in Philadelphia bringing awareness to injustice.The movement was sparked by the killing of George Floyd."We were able to listen to the stories of our employees and customers and realize that there is a lot of change that still needs to happen in our country. We've always used our business as a force for good in our community," Lacy said.All the participating breweries are asked to donate the proceeds from Black Is Beautiful beer to a local cause that embraces equality. Attic Brewing Company chose Johnson House Historic Site in their neighborhood, which was built on the principles of the abolitionists."I believe they gave back to this house that is still here for over 250 years. So what it means to me is a real sense of community," said Cornelia Swinson, the executive director at Johnson House Historic Site.