PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News is offering a big "Happy Birthday" to a special resident of the East Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Her family knows her as "Aunt Vera Pleasant," and she is celebrating her 105th birthday!

The Action Cam stopped by as generations of her family gathered for a special brunch on Sunday morning.

From 6abc, the best birthday wishes go to Aunt Vera!