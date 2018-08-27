Authorities issue arrest warrant in Paulsboro murder

PAULSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --Friends and family marched through Paulsboro, New Jersey Monday night, right to the very spot where 21-year-old Davontae Randall was killed
Police said around 6:45 p.m. Saturday night Randall was gunned down in the 200 block of West Buck Street. His mother said it happened just steps from his home.
"He was just a big teddy bear. To know him was to love him," said Danielle Davis, Randall's mother.
Police issued an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Anthony Kille Monday night.
Authorities said Kille fled as the SWAT team and Paulsboro police responded.
Family members said the fatal shooting may have stemmed from a fight over parking.
"He almost hit my son," said Davis. "It led to that."
Investigators with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said there was a physical fight before the shots were fired.
Tonight Randall's mother said she just learned her son was about to become a father.
Randall's family learned Monday the baby is a boy.
His mother had this message for his killer: "Me being a Christian woman, I have to forgive him to start my healing, so I forgive him. I want him to turn himself in. That way I can get justice and closure for my son."
