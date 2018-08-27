Authorities issue arrest warrant in Paulsboro murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities issue arrest warrant in Paulsboro murder: as reported by Annie McCormick during Action News at 11 p.m., August 27, 2018.

By
PAULSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
Friends and family marched through Paulsboro, New Jersey Monday night, right to the very spot where 21-year-old Davontae Randall was killed

Police said around 6:45 p.m. Saturday night Randall was gunned down in the 200 block of West Buck Street. His mother said it happened just steps from his home.

"He was just a big teddy bear. To know him was to love him," said Danielle Davis, Randall's mother.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Anthony Kille Monday night.

Authorities said Kille fled as the SWAT team and Paulsboro police responded.

Family members said the fatal shooting may have stemmed from a fight over parking.

"He almost hit my son," said Davis. "It led to that."

Investigators with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said there was a physical fight before the shots were fired.

Tonight Randall's mother said she just learned her son was about to become a father.

Randall's family learned Monday the baby is a boy.

His mother had this message for his killer: "Me being a Christian woman, I have to forgive him to start my healing, so I forgive him. I want him to turn himself in. That way I can get justice and closure for my son."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsmurdergunsgun violencePaulsboro Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 men shot, 1 dead, in Roxborough
Teen critical following shooting in Juniata
'Sea lice' causing problems for swimmers in Ocean City
Police seek person of interest after model murdered in Ardmore
Father sentenced after killing toddler in crash during robbery getaway
AccuWeather: Oppressive Heat and Humidity
Philly schools to dismiss early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat
No charges for armed man caught on video in Bensalem
Show More
Plume of smoke rises from fire in Tacony junkyard
Man sought in connection with killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend
Well-known South Jersey restaurant closed due to fire
Local police in Pennsylvania seek right to use radar
Investigation continues into death of boy, 2, in Tullytown
More News